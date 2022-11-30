Bear That Ingested Duffel Bag of Cocaine in 1985 Gets His Own Film and It’s Just As Cringey As You’d Expect

If you’re looking for something different to get excited about in the new year, then Cocaine Bear might just be the thing.

That’s right, the half-true, half-fictional, tale is set to hit theaters in February and the newly released trailer for the movie is raising some eyebrows.

Back in 1985 a drug smuggler, Andrew Thornton, dumped a duffle bag of cocaine bricks in the mountains of northern Georgia.

A curious black bear, weighing in at over 175 pounds, stumbled upon the dropped parcel and proceed to eat its contents.

According to Variety, the bear was discovered months later, dead, lying among 40-some-odd empty cocaine containers, presumably having overdosed on the drug.

Now, the story of this drug-fueled animal is making its way to theaters in a new film from Universal Pictures, directed by Elizabeth Banks:

An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

The trailer for the film dropped on Wednesday, promising an epic, yet hilarious take on the story.

In between violent, bloody killings of locals, the bear chases down an ambulance, snorts coke off a severed leg, and stops to admire butterflies.

Starring Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ray Liotta in his final screen performance after his sudden death in May.

Unlike the film, the real Cocaine Bear was not linked to any deaths. The drug smuggler, Andrew Thornton, died shortly after tossing out the duffle bag as he attempted to ditch his plane with a faulty parachute.

The real Cocaine Bear has become a bit of a roadside attraction in Kentucky, of all places. The bear is proudly displayed inside the Kentucky Fun Mall where visitors can stop and take their picture with the coked-up legend.

