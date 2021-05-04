Ben Affleck is not a catfish – but one woman unmatched the movie star on the celebrity dating app Raya because she thought his profile was fake.

TikTok user Nivine Jay went viral after sharing a video the actor sent her when she rejected him.

In a TikTok captioned “Sorry Ben,” Jay began the video with text reading, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me this video on Instagram.”

What followed was footage of a confused Affleck asking, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

Many TikTok users left comments blasting Affleck for boldly sliding into Jay’s DMs, but the social media influencer told E! News that she had no intention of shaming him.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair,” she said. “I wasn’t making fun of him in the video. I was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

Meanwhile, Affleck’s love life has been the subject of much speculation in the past week amid reports he’s spending time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who recently split from former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. However, sources told both People and Entertainment Tonight that the exes are “just friends.”

