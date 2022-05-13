Bette Midler Decried For Tweet Hectoring Mothers to Breastfeed Through Baby Formula Shortage

Bette Midler is facing backlash for telling parents to feed their babies breast milk amid the current baby formula shortage in the United States.

“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand,” Midler wrote on Twitter, responding to a tweet on the shortage by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. https://t.co/15xetgg1ps — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

Twitter users were quick to remind Midler that breastfeeding is not an option for everyone. Many women cannot breastfeed for various health and lifestyle reasons, including a lack of the social and economic support needed to take time off to pump milk in the baby’s early months.

Many men in same-sex relationships also do not have the option to breastfeed their children, while some parents have adopted or fostered their children.

Others noted that breastfeeding is not actually free, as parents need to invest in products such as breast pumps and pads, bottles, and nursing clothes.

Breast milk is also not “available on-demand,” despite Midler’s claim, as a mother’s milk supply dries out roughly a week after they stop breastfeeding. Some women also lose the ability to produce milk for various reasons, including their age.

Acknowledging the criticism, Midler later clarified that she was not trying to shame those who cannot breastfeed, yet failed to apologize and did not backtrack on her previous statement.

People are piling on because of former tweet. No shame if you can’t breastfeed, but if you can & are somehow convinced that your own milk isn’t as good as a “scientifically researched product”, that’s something else again. The monopoly news is news to me, tho, no lie. #WETNURSES — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 13, 2022

Despite the clarification, Twitter users have continued to call out Midler for her take, schooling her on the reasons breastfeeding isn’t an option for all parents:

Bette, come breastfeed my child. It’s apparently on demand! https://t.co/5YSygK3Bsu — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 13, 2022

Is Bette also going to provide mothers with free breast pumps, force employers to give mothers time in their shift to pump (on demand), and make sure they have ample space to store a supply for when they have to go to work to pay the bills? Out of touch celeb strikes again… https://t.co/rDHAYtljQX — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) May 13, 2022

Not always an option for all. Think harder Bette https://t.co/66uRo32nPM — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 13, 2022

I just want to be clear that I made the video before Bette Midler made her tweet. It was a response to a LOT of things I’ve been seeing with a clear misunderstanding about how this all works and not a response to any particular person. https://t.co/VjieqjJcvm — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈🌻🌻 (@amandadeibert) May 13, 2022

I’m a huge proponent of breastfeeding. But ya know what? It doesn’t work for everyone and every woman’s situation. Also, foster kids. Adopted kids. Kids with same sex parents. You’d think Bette would know this. 🙄 https://t.co/zZ2bNB8bJR — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) May 13, 2022

Bette loved you in Hocus Pocus but stop this nonsense. — Hillary Dixler Canavan (@hillarydixler) May 13, 2022

Oh, Bette. Yikes. — Amanda Magee she/her (@AmandaMagee) May 13, 2022

We can assume Bette also didn’t breastfeed — Rebecca Bodenheimer (@rmbodenheimer) May 13, 2022

bette midler from the rafters with a HORRIBLE take. https://t.co/tIpseTrsTw — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) May 13, 2022

Bette, this is exceptionally bad, especially coming from you. I was told at 17 breastfeeding would never be an option. So many are physically incapable even before getting pregnant – and some who want to breastfeed find out after birth that they can’t. Others can’t afford it. — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) May 13, 2022

No way… I breastfed for 4 months but had to switch to formula when I went back to work- I just couldn’t do it. My sister couldn’t produce enough from the start. Terrible thing to say… disappointing Bette 🙁 — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) May 13, 2022

Fellow parent of twins here. Most twin mothers are in similar situation. Shame on you, Bette. — Sree Sreenivasan #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@sree) May 13, 2022

Not if you’ve had a prophylactic double mastectomy… https://t.co/VvyXs9FAqG — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 13, 2022

Next step she’ll take is “TRY ABORTION! IT’S FREE AND AVAILABLE ON DEMAND!” Democrats are eugenicists. https://t.co/r06w9b0Yfw — Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR SINCE 1776 (@yesnicksearcy) May 13, 2022

Oh, this is a bad take. https://t.co/MnGTRfgZNG — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 13, 2022

This is a really bizarre take. There are many medical and otherwise legitimate reasons mothers cannot breastfeed, such as taking the mom taking a necessary medication that you shouldn’t pass on to the baby. Why victim-blame moms being screwed over by government incompetence? https://t.co/9R6Kd4M3aN — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) May 13, 2022

I see the super-gendered term “breastfeeding” is suddenly back in vogue. https://t.co/NfEl3wlKj7 — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 13, 2022

“Let them drink breast milk.” https://t.co/49vtf3Mxf3 — Michael Knowles 🫃🏻 (@michaeljknowles) May 13, 2022

This is a really horrible take. Many women can’t breastfeed because of health issues or can’t keep supply up with baby’s demand. And many babies have health issues/dietary needs which requires specialized formulas. Also, have some compassion https://t.co/ozQO9wTUBa — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) May 13, 2022

Does she think women can will themselves to lactate? Does she really not realize not all women who have babies lactate or produce enough milk to provide for their baby? Lordy. Google is free. https://t.co/TRi87dNae9 — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) May 13, 2022

As disappointing as it is to see brilliant women like Bette Midler fall into the “Just breastfeed!” trap… https://t.co/tlSnFWcimt — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) May 13, 2022

I dunno. I think I might be too old for that. https://t.co/OGWeFG9iBm — 진아 앤 (@jina) May 13, 2022

The 2022 version of “Let them eat cake” https://t.co/s9l7d52qZQ — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) May 13, 2022

This ignores the psychological trauma that many, many moms have when they try but cannot breast feed. Absolutely tone deaf. Do better. https://t.co/C3c7p2DTgd — Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) May 13, 2022

