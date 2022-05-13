Bette Midler Decried For Tweet Hectoring Mothers to Breastfeed Through Baby Formula Shortage

May 13th, 2022
 
Bette Midler is facing backlash for telling parents to feed their babies breast milk amid the current baby formula shortage in the United States.

“TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand,” Midler wrote on Twitter, responding to a tweet on the shortage by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Twitter users were quick to remind Midler that breastfeeding is not an option for everyone. Many women cannot breastfeed for various health and lifestyle reasons, including a lack of the social and economic support needed to take time off to pump milk in the baby’s early months.

Many men in same-sex relationships also do not have the option to breastfeed their children, while some parents have adopted or fostered their children.

Others noted that breastfeeding is not actually free, as parents need to invest in products such as breast pumps and pads, bottles, and nursing clothes.

Breast milk is also not “available on-demand,” despite Midler’s claim, as a mother’s milk supply dries out roughly a week after they stop breastfeeding. Some women also lose the ability to produce milk for various reasons, including their age.

Acknowledging the criticism, Midler later clarified that she was not trying to shame those who cannot breastfeed, yet failed to apologize and did not backtrack on her previous statement.

Despite the clarification, Twitter users have continued to call out Midler for her take, schooling her on the reasons breastfeeding isn’t an option for all parents:

