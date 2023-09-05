Biden Asked About Burning Man As He Leaves Church — Bristles At ‘Vacation’ Criticism To Reporters in Delaware

President Joe Biden was asked about the situation at Burning Man as he left church, and made a point of pushing back on criticism he’s on “vacation” in Rehoboth Beach by citing Secret Service improvements to his Wilmington home.

Reporters peppered Biden as he departed St. Edmond’s Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Sunday. The first question was about the thousands stranded at the Burning Man festival, but he was also asked about his upcoming trip to India and Vietnam and other international issues.

But the president volunteered that despite press depictions he’s on “vacation,” his stay at his beach home was out of necessity because of security upgrades being done at his Wilmington home by Secret Service:

Q Mr. President, have — have you heard the Burning Man news? Any reaction to that? THE PRESIDENT: Yes. We’re in touch with the local people. We’re paying attention. We ought to be getting everybody out of there. There was one death; I don’t know what the reason for the death was. Q What — are you looking forward to your trip next week?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I am. I’m — Q What are you hoping to achieve in India and Vietnam? THE PRESIDENT: (Referring to fellow churchgoers.) I’m holding people up here. I’m holding people up. By the way, the reason I’m here today just for one day — I know you (inaudible) I’m on vacation; I’m not. I have no home to go to. The Secret Service has torn my house up, in a good way, to make it secure. So I have no place to go when I come to Delaware except here right now. I’m only here for one day. Q Are you homeless? Is that what you’re telling us? THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not homeless. I just have one home — I have a beautiful home. But I’m down here for the day because I can’t go “home” home. Q What do you want to achieve in Vietnam and India? THE PRESIDENT: I want to — a little more coordination. I think they both want much closer relations with the United States, and that could be very helpful. (Cross-talk.) THE PRESIDENT: Pardon me? Q Have you heard that Zelenskyy has replaced his defense minister? THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Q Do you have any comment? THE PRESIDENT: Not publicly. Q Are you disappointed that President Xi is not going to the G20 (inaudible)? THE PRESIDENT: I am disappointed, but I’m going to get to see him. Thank you

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com