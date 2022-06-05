Biden to Make First In-Person Late Night Show Appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This Week

President Joe Biden will make his first in-person late night show appearance as president on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 11:35 pm ET/10:35 pm CT.

Host Jimmy Kimmel announced the appearance Sunday during during the broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” on ABC, Variety reported.

The president will be interviewed in-studio, having already planned on being in Los Angeles that day for the Summit of the Americas, where leaders from Canada, the United States, 19 Latin American countries, and 14 Caribbean countries will hold diplomatic talks, according to the Washington Post.

The last time Biden appeared on Kimmel’s show was in September 2019, during his presidential campaign. He was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that same month as well.

According to Variety, Biden’s most recent late night appearance was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2021, though he was interviewed remotely.

