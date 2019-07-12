comScore

Big Little Lies Fans Outraged Over Report HBO Wrested Creative Control from the Show’s Director: ‘This Sounds BAD’

By Connor MannionJul 12th, 2019, 4:00 pm

According to a new report, the showrunner of HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies wrested creative control from this season’s director and worked to re-edit the show with the director of the first season.

IndieWire reported that showrunner David E. Kelley and HBO had told director Andrea Arnold she would have creative control over the second season of the show.

However, after a majority of the season was produced, the show was reportedly taken away from Arnold and creative control was handed over to executive producer and Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée.

The plan was to re-edit Arnold’s work to make it look like Vallée’s work, as he was busy shooting Sharp Objects during the production of Big Little Lies’ second season.

HBO responded to IndieWire in a statement:

“There wouldn’t be a Season 2 of ‘Big Little Lies’ without Andrea Arnold. We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself.”

Sources close to Arnold, the director of acclaimed films like American Honey, told IndieWire she was “heartbroken” by the experience.

A number of film critics, creatives, and directors on Twitter spoke up following the report’s publication, mainly in support of Arnold.

Big Little Lies’ first season won critical acclaim and multiple awards for HBO, including an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

