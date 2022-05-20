Bill Burr Calls Republicans ‘F*cking Idiots’ over Abortion Debate then Bashes Far Left: ‘What do you Mean, Men Can Get Pregnant?’

Bill Burr bashed both the Right and Left over their policies on abortion and gender identity during a recent podcast episode.

On Thursday’s episode of Monday Morning Podcast, he began to discuss the topic of abortion, saying, “Is that battle still going on? These fucking idiots on the Right, Jesus Christ! Who gives a shit if you think it’s the taking of a life?”

He continued, “How much harder does the world have to get? There’s seven billion of us! By all means. Don’t bring anymore here. I understand. If you think it’s killing a baby, you know what I mean? I get it. How do you know that baby’s gonna be a good person? You ever think of that over there?”

“That’s the dirty secret. The dirty secret of the left is that people on the left, they’re not gonna say don’t do it, all right, but they view it the same way people on the right do, minus telling other people not to do it, Burr added.” “I view abortion the way I view heroin. Okay. It’s not something I would do, but I’m not gonna tell you not to do it. Okay. Listen, God put heroin on this planet for a reason. Okay.”

“I’m fucking with you,” he admitted. “I don’t give a shit about any of that stuff, as far as telling you what the fuck to do, all right? Someone shouldn’t tell you to get a goddamn, I don’t know what, prostate exam or to wear a mask, whatever your fucking cause is.”

He then proceeded to bash the left over gender identity. Burr can be heard grabbing his phone to google abortion and quickly discovers an article regarding a man getting pregnant.

“What do you mean men can get pregnant? What the fuck are they talking about?” Burr asked. “As a lefty, I don’t understand.”

“Well, you know what? It’s the extreme left. You know what I mean?” Burr added. “A man cannot get pregnant. We’re not born with a womb over there. Unless, I will tell you this, in the future, that’s gonna happen.”

Listen via Monday Morning Podcast.

