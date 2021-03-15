Bill Burr Makes Splash With Series of Controversial Jokes at the Grammys: ‘The Feminists are Going Nuts’

Comedian Bill Burr made a splash while presenting several awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday — making a series of jokes he predicted “the feminists” would go “nuts” over.

After making his way onstage to the typical award show piano music, Burr said, “Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”

Burr presented several awards, including best Latin rock or alternative album, best choral performance, best classical instrument solo performance, best classical vocal album, and best classical compendium — yet all were announced prior to the main event and aired on Grammy.com and YouTube.

While presenting the best regional Mexican music award, which Natalia Lafourcade won, Burr mispronounced the singer’s name, later apologizing.

“I can’t say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade,” he said. “I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.”

Later, while presenting best tropical Latin album, Burr said mockingly, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?”

Burr was right to say some viewers watching would go nuts, considering he did draw some heat for the jokes. Yet the majority of verified Twitter users seemed to be in his corner, with some lobbing such platitudes as “living legend.”

Bill Burr is so fucking funny. That is all. Carry on. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) March 14, 2021

Gen Z thinking it can succeed where the entire drunken, vocationally hostile city of Philadelphia failed is just a bit too precious. Bill Burr thrives on confrontation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2021

My night was made watching @billburr segment of the Grammys. I laughed my ass off 😂 One of the greats! I could watch him all day on @netflix 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/p82W2mSxfv — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) March 15, 2021

People are freaking out over Bill Burr and it’s glorious. pic.twitter.com/B7hoCPjQts — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 15, 2021

I woke up to great man @billburr trending, with people outraged and wanting him cancelled.

I cannot stress this enough…..whatever @billburr said, I agree!#Comedy — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 14, 2021

It’s the quarterly attempt at cancelling Bill Burr for being hilarious I see. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr is a living legend. Go cancel yourselves. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) March 15, 2021

I think Bill Burr is hilarious. Maybe you don’t. That’s ok. But here’s 1 thing we can ALL agree on: There are no rules in comedy about who you can and can’t make fun of. You can make fun of any gender, any race, any sexual orientation, any religion, & any political cause. Right? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr is one of the top comedians in the world right now and for one simple reason—most of the other guys like Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah are too cowardly to do politically incorrect stuff. So Burr and one or two others have the field pretty much to themselves #BillBurr — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 15, 2021

Watch above, via the Grammy Awards.

