comScore Bill Burr Draws Heat for Controversial Jokes at the Grammys

Bill Burr Makes Splash With Series of Controversial Jokes at the Grammys: ‘The Feminists are Going Nuts’

By Leia IdlibyMar 15th, 2021, 10:41 am

Comedian Bill Burr made a splash while presenting several awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Sunday — making a series of jokes he predicted “the feminists” would go “nuts” over.

After making his way onstage to the typical award show piano music, Burr said, “Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”

Burr presented several awards, including best Latin rock or alternative album, best choral performance, best classical instrument solo performance, best classical vocal album, and best classical compendium — yet all were announced prior to the main event and aired on Grammy.com and YouTube.

While presenting the best regional Mexican music award, which Natalia Lafourcade won, Burr mispronounced the singer’s name, later apologizing.

“I can’t say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade,” he said. “I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.”

Later, while presenting best tropical Latin album, Burr said mockingly, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?”

Burr was right to say some viewers watching would go nuts, considering he did draw some heat for the jokes. Yet the majority of verified Twitter users seemed to be in his corner, with some lobbing such platitudes as “living legend.”

Watch above, via the Grammy Awards.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: