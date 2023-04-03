Bill Maher Roasts ‘Pop Star’ Donald Trump After Hit Song With Jan 6 Choir — Previews the Full Album

Comedian Bill Maher roasted former President Donald Trump after the success of his hit song Justice for All featuring the Jan. 6 prison choir and offered a satirical look at what Trump’s full album on the subject might look like.

The song is a recording of the Star-Spangled Banner performed by 20 inmates, jailed in Washington D.C. on charges related to January 6th. The song hit number one on iTunes following its release.

The song was done via jailhouse phone calls while the inmates await trial. The organization that released the single says it supports the families of those arrested and charged related to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In a YouTube clip released Friday from Real Time with Bill Maher, he discussed the song, calling it “catchy shit.”

“I’m beginning to think this Trump guy is not a good for the country,” Maher joked. “This rally I was talking about that he did in Waco. He’s now playing a song. He’s an amazing man.”

“Not only was he the President of the United States and a big TV star and soon to be arrested — but he is apparently also a pop star because he was bragging and he’s not wrong. He had, for a short period of time, the number one record on the charts. They put out a record with the J6 choir. These are the people on January 6th who were in jail for rioting against the United States government,” he explained.

Maher played a small portion of the song which featured Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“You can see why it went to number one. I mean, that is some catchy shit, boy,” Maher said, joking that due to the success of the single, the recording company now wants a full album from Trump.

“We got an advanced copy. It’s called Appetite for Insurrection,” Maher joked, holding up a mock album cover.

Songs featured on the spoof album included, I Guess That’s Why They Call It Fake News, The Kids Are Alt-Right, WAP (White Ass Patriot), and Midnight Call to Georgia.

