Bill Maher Shreds Ricky Schroder for Fake Kennedy Quote Meme With Help from Martin Van Buren and Einstein

On HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher mocked actor Rick Schroeder over a meme with a fake quote that was falsely attributed to John F. Kennedy that the conservative shared on his Instagram account.

That post is still live at the time of this article.

“It’s so interesting to me,” Maher began on Friday, “that, you know, the far right-wingers, they seem to be so skeptical of everything. Media, journalists, everything is fake news.”

“And yet, if you put it in a meme, it’s it’s like it came from God himself,” said Maher. “I don’t understand it.”

“I saw this last week on my feed there, Ricky Schroder. Remember him from Silver Spoons? He’s now a very hard right winger. He put this up a picture of John F. Kennedy with the quote, ‘There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot,'” Maher read aloud, showing the image on screen.

“Of course, Kennedy never said that. And yet they believe it,” he said. “And we found some other wreckage from other means, would you like to see some of this, this guy?”

He then did several joke fake memes using Schroder’s Instagram frame for the bit.

He did an Abraham Lincoln quote, an Albert Einstein one, and a truly funny and timely Martin Van Buren joke that referenced Mike Lindell‘s MyPillow to include the discount code “RipVanBuren.”

“Donald Trump is not just an American treasure, he’s also a friend,” attributed to Frederick Douglass was one of the more hilarious jokes.

He also roped in a Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reference.

“I’m not bald, this is alopecia,” he read from a meme with Benjamin Franklin.

He closed with an Alexander Hamilton joke that was pretty good, too. Not quite as good as alopecia or Frederick Douglass but, as the great comic Norm Macdonald once said:

Watch the clip above, via HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com