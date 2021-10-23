Bill Maher Warns Liberals Will Lose ‘The I Want You Dead War’: ‘They Have Way More Guns And They Know How To Use Them’

Comic and TV host Bill Maher warned liberals against wishing conservatives dead, saying that the other side has “way more guns and they know how to use them.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted his New Rules segment to the idea of a “national divorce,” which was floated by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Maher argued that in order to avoid the frightening scenario he laid out in his last commentary, people have to stop hating each other. He then cited people online and at his shows wishing their ideological foes would die, and warned that liberals are at a disadvantage:

You know, besides the fact that wishing people dead is a terrible place for your mind to be, if you’re wishing them dead, you can be sure they’re wishing you dead. You want a real war. Liberals, really? You think you’re going to win the I Want You Dead War? You’re not. You’re going to lose. They have way more guns and they know how to use them. And with all due respect, no one can do hate like a right wing conservative.

Of course, that’s only true if you don’t count the United States armed forces, currently under the civilian command of President Joe Biden.

Maher concluded his commentary by telling viewers “You want to heal America. Shut the fuck up for a while.”

