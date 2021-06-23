<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Netflix is coming out with a new dating show … and it may be the strangest one yet.

Sexy Beasts — a dating show that can really only be described as Love is Blind meets The Masked Singer — is meant to help contestants find love based solely on personality, as everyone will be dating in full prosthetic makeup.

The series’ trailer displayed a myriad of sexy beasts, including a panda, scarecrow, and several insects and sea creatures, who are all set to compete for each other’s love.

According to Variety, the show will be narrated by Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney and will premiere on July 21, with the second season set to drop later this year.

“Making ‘Sexy Beasts’ for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat,” said Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV. “I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

The trailer for the show dropped on Wednesday morning, instantly sending Twitter into a frenzy:

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

