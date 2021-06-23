Bizarre New Dating Show Sexy Beasts is Freaking People Out: ‘Is This What It’s Like When You Do Lots of Drugs?’
Netflix is coming out with a new dating show … and it may be the strangest one yet.
Sexy Beasts — a dating show that can really only be described as Love is Blind meets The Masked Singer — is meant to help contestants find love based solely on personality, as everyone will be dating in full prosthetic makeup.
The series’ trailer displayed a myriad of sexy beasts, including a panda, scarecrow, and several insects and sea creatures, who are all set to compete for each other’s love.
According to Variety, the show will be narrated by Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney and will premiere on July 21, with the second season set to drop later this year.
“Making ‘Sexy Beasts’ for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat,” said Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV. “I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”
The trailer for the show dropped on Wednesday morning, instantly sending Twitter into a frenzy:
the person who pitched this was so incredibly high https://t.co/L0Los8Abua
— Summer Brennan 🌈 (@summerbrennan) June 23, 2021
Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs? https://t.co/lPv1r1rSwg
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 23, 2021
What a time to be alive https://t.co/p3WySXantv
— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) June 23, 2021
okay that’s it. the furry agenda in hollywood is real. https://t.co/fUku0CF462
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 23, 2021
This is why we deserve the meteor. https://t.co/YUo58TWdll
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 23, 2021
Like racing fans who wait for a crash, half the audience will be waiting to hear the words “I liked your gopher face better” https://t.co/74dSDfUQg0
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 23, 2021
Honestly thrilled for all these cryptids seeking love https://t.co/Q0fETG3doy
— Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) June 23, 2021
If they don’t have a celebrity cameo by the dog from The Shining that will be a huge missed opportunity https://t.co/uhNiz1nOCm
— Graham Skipper (@GrahamSkipper) June 23, 2021
lol WHAT https://t.co/cA8uQqed0Y
— Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 23, 2021
This was not the Bojack Horseman spinoff anyone wanted https://t.co/6j0I4A7RXz
— Samit Basu (@samitbasu) June 23, 2021
“Heavy petting” just got very literal https://t.co/JXP6EOquYU
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 23, 2021
Wait. What? https://t.co/vEP8ZSS6xy
— Sheldon Dutes WESH (@SheldonDutes) June 23, 2021
Actual slack discussion:@ruthiekinane: “Netflix has too much money”
Me: “I KNOW. FFS give some to charity”
Ruth: “obviously will watch tho”
Me: “ugh, same” https://t.co/LPG0ONpOCL
— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 23, 2021
Thank you I needed a TV show that makes me question whether the world around me is actually real. https://t.co/QasDarUDW0
— Andrea Romano (@theandrearomano) June 23, 2021
The only person I relate to in this whole thing is this concerned bystander: https://t.co/Op7ID0WxZW pic.twitter.com/ks21kPxQds
— Kovie Biakolo (@koviebiakolo) June 23, 2021
the golden age of television https://t.co/xbUz16cKiY
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 23, 2021
this show just proves the nation’s unconscious desire to bring back Star Trek: The Experience https://t.co/KJFaRYkFfg
— Evan (@evan7257) June 23, 2021
I have no words https://t.co/W0eo5f2aGC
— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) June 23, 2021
What is happening https://t.co/WarqsApREn
— Vincent Lee (@Rover829) June 23, 2021
sorry, but this is a perfect concept !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/dADlBnHcWH
— maria cristina sherman (@mariasherm) June 23, 2021
I know our society jumped the shark a long time ago, but now we’ve literally jumped the shark. https://t.co/2bzUL6f5Qr
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 23, 2021
I wonder what dating would be like…on ACID?!? https://t.co/N2rTYU3zql
— Steve Migs (@ImSteveMigs) June 23, 2021
Shut it down. Go back to quarantining. We aren’t ready to emerge. https://t.co/IvDjzGg3tu
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) June 23, 2021
but… you can still see their eyes and bodies……. https://t.co/nrhyE3riCh
— Katie Greifeld (@kgreifeld) June 23, 2021
The most important thing you learn about your blind date on this show is that they were willing to do this show. https://t.co/74dSDfUQg0
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 23, 2021
I know I’ve been out of the dating game for a while now but what the actual f is this? https://t.co/8rjAWAEbKa
— David Teicher and 142 others (@Aerocles) June 23, 2021
Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.
