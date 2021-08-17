Bob Dylan Denies He Sexually Abused a 12-Year-Old in 1965 After Bombshell Lawsuit

Bob Dylan has denied allegations made in a recent lawsuit, which claims he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965.

A now-68-year-old woman, identified in court documents as J.C., filed the lawsuit in New York City on Friday — one day before the state’s Child Victims Act expired — alleging that Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection” with her before sexually abusing her several times “over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.”

A spokesperson for Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, responded to the accusation in a Tuesday statement to the BBC, saying, “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

“That between April and May of 1965 the defendant, Dylan, exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” read the documents, which also claimed Dylan abused the plaintiff at his apartment in New York City’s iconic Hotel Chelsea.

J.C. has allegedly “suffered and continues to suffer from emotional and physical injury, including, but not limited to, serious and severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation, and embarrassment, as well as economic losses,” according to the lawsuit, which labeled her health issues as “a direct and proximate result of the aforementioned assault.”

The court documents also include a verification statement from J.C.’s attorney Daniel Isaacs, who explained that the plaintiff did not make her own affirmation as she now resides in Greenwich, Connecticut, which is a different county than where Isaac practices law.

“That I have read the foregoing Complaint and know the contents thereof; that based on the information derived from the files maintained in my office, which is maintained in the normal course of business, and those facts and documents provided to me by J.C., the contents of the Complaint are true to my own knowledge except as to those matters alleged to be upon information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true,” reads Isaac’s verification.

When reached by CNN, Isaacs would not specify the nature of the abuse claims, yet did assert that the “complaint speaks for itself.”

“We’ll prove all of the allegations in a court of law,” he added. “The complaint was filed after much research and thorough vetting and there’s no doubt that she was with him at the Hotel Chelsea.”

