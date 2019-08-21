Lionsgate has released a new teaser trailer for the new film Bombshell, featuring Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly.

The trailer mainly showcases a tense elevator ride featuring Theron and Kidman alongside Margot Robbie, who is playing a fictionalized Fox News producer for the film.

The film centers around Roger Ailes’ (John Lithgow) fall from Fox News following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

The film comes just after the airing of the Showtime series The Loudest Voice, which also follows Ailes as portrayed by Russell Crowe.

It was unclear if the film would see release as it was dropped by previous distributor Annapurna Pictures last year.

The film is directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph, one of the Oscar-winning writers of The Big Short.

It is scheduled for release at the end of the year on Dec. 20, 2019.

Watch above, via Lionsgate.

