It made a splash in the political world — with a much discussed cameo by Rudy Giuliani. And now, it’s making a splash in Hollywood’s biggest award show.

On Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2021 Oscars. And Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was among those — scoring two nominations. Lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen was snubbed, but supporting actress Maria Bakalova — who played the title character’s daughter, was recognized for her work in the film.

In addition to Bakalova’s nod, the film’s script was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category.

One sequence from the film featuring Bakalova gained massive attention at the time of its release. The actress shared a scene with Rudy Giuliani, which took place in a New York hotel room. Giuliani was seen flirting with Bakalova — who is 24 in real life, but whose character was purportedly 15. The former New York mayor was seen in several compromising positions — including one moment where he was lying down on a bed with his hands down his pants.

Bakalova was not the only one recognized. Indeed, Giuliani drew the attention of a far less prestigious awards group — the Razzies, honoring the worst films and performances of the year. Giuliani received two Razzie nominations for his work in Borat — earning a solo nod, and dual recognition along with Bakalova in the “Worst Screen Combo” category.

