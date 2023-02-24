Brad Paisley Marks One Year of Ukraine War With New Hit Track Featuring Zelensky

Country music star Brad Paisley released a song marking one year of the Ukraine war featuring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The song, titled Same Here was released Friday and celebrates the similarities between America and Ukraine.

“I’ve got a friend across the ocean. Seems like a million miles away. He says our worlds are very different. Yeah, that’s true, but I gotta say, he’s got his own kind of football team that let’s him down every year,” Paisley sings on the track.

“A wife he loves and a bunch of dreams for his country he holds so dear, he prays for peace and freedom. Same here,” the song continued.

The song also included a recorded conversation between Zelensky and Paisley discussing the meaning of the track title, Same Here.

“We speak different languages in our life. Yes, but I think we appreciate the same things – children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people,” Zelensky said.

“The biggest treasure we have. And friends. And we’re proud of our army who defends our freedom and will defend our lives,” Zelensky added.

Zelenksy said the Ukrainian translation for the song is “те ж саме.”

“We’re fighting for our children, our parents to defend our houses and families,” Zelensky said as the song plays. “There’s no distance between our countries in such values. That is very important to see that they are really in many, in many things really the same.”

The song is currently #18 on Apple Music charts.

