Brad Pitt Checks on the Weather for John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ Show

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are actively seeking out good news to embrace right now. John Krasinski, Office and Jack Ryan star, has started a weekly show called Some Good News that’s been a big hit this month.

Episodes so far have included interviews with his old co-star Steve Carell and a big Hamilton cast reunion for a 9-year-old who was going to see the hit musical before the pandemic shut down all public venues.

This week Krasinski continued delivering the good news with the help of some big guests, like Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper.

Perhaps the most surprising highlight of this week’s episode was a cameo by Brad Pitt, who popped in to do the weather. And, uh, yep, that’s it. Pretty straightforward.

You can watch the episode above (Pitt’s cameo comes in around 6:55).

