Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Selling Her Stake in Their Wine Company, Claims She ‘Sought to Inflict Harm’

Brad Pitt is suing his former spouse Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French vineyard they purchased together in 2008.

The suit claims Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on Pitt when she sold her stake to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, whom documents called, “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

In 2008, the former couple bought a controlling interest in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company including an estate and vineyard in the south of France.

“Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” the filing states.

“They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014.”

The suit further states that Pitt helped turn Miraval into “multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine” while Jolie “contributed nothing.”

“Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on the consent right she owed him and a right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” it adds.

The documents further claims Shefler “has gained notoriety through cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations,” adding that Jolie’s sale, “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.”

“Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the suit states.

The lawsuit also requests a jury trial.

