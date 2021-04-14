Andy Cohen defended Bravo stars, including those of The Real Housewives, against charges of racism while speaking to Vulture regarding how 2020 is reshaping the franchise’s brand.

“The line between celebrating someone’s outspokenness and not liking someone’s outspokenness is really blurring these days,” he said to Vulture’s Anna Peele. “Bravo is meant to be escapism, and I don’t personally think that the people on Bravo should be on trial for their political and cultural views. That doesn’t seem that fun to me!”

An example of a star whose cultural views likely oppose Cohen’s is Southern Charm’s Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, who is related to pro-slavery former Vice-President of the United States John C. Calhoun, and sent a monkey emoji to Black activist and radio show host Mika Gadsden.

Cohen is also no fan of RHOC’s Kelly Dodd’s take on Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns, calling her views “troublesome,” as the star called the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

“I disagree with her point of view about COVID, but there are a lot of people who share her opinion,” Cohen said. “And by the way, she is in Orange County, where her opinion is probably the prevailing opinion.”

While Dennis’ fate is unknown, as Southern Charm has not yet been renewed by Bravo, and Dodd will likely return to RHOC next season, Cohen simply could not protect some Bravo stars, despite being their “cheerleader” and wanting “each of them to succeed.”

Vanderpump Rules stars Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens both had their contracts terminated for old tweets that included racial slurs. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were also fired from the show for calling the police on Black recurring cast member Faith Stowers, claiming that she was linked to recent thefts in LA while knowing she was innocent.

“It was a Black woman with a weave,” Stowers said of the thief, “and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

