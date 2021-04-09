BREAKING: DMX Dead at Age 50

Famed rapper DMX has died.

In a statement provided to the hip hop news outlet XXL Magazine, the rapper’s team confirmed news of the passing — six days after he suffered a heart attack due to a drug overdose.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the statement said.

DMX was rushed to the hospital from his home — where the overdose occurred — at roughly 11 p.m. on Saturday April 2. He had spent the last six days on life support in a vegetative state. Rumors of his passing circulated on social media late Thursday, but remained unconfirmed until Friday.

The rap star struck it big in the late ’90s and early 2000’s with hits such as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give it to Ya.”

He also acted in numerous films including Exit Wounds and Cradle 2 the Grave. As the family statement notes, DMX was 50 years of age.

