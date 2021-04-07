Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out After Report That He Was Rejected From Superman Show Because of His Race

Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page has spoken out after The Hollywood Reporter claimed that he was rejected from SyFy’s Krypton because of his race.

Per the bombshell article, former DC Films executive Geoff Johns “said Superman could not have a Black grandfather,” and therefore passed on Page for the role. Johns also allegedly vetoed making one of the show’s characters, Adam Strange, a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Hollywood Reporter article focused on an interview with Justice League star Ray Fisher, who last year tweeted about director Joss Whedon’s allegedly “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on set.

Other bombshells were dropped throughout the report, including the claim about Page’s rejection from Krypton, and a major clash Whedon reportedly had with Gal Gadot on set.

Page took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the allegations, revealing how hurt he was by the conversations regarding his race:

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter additionally wrote that Johns’ representative claimed Page did not get the role because,“[Johns] believed fans expected the character to look like a young Henry Cavill.”

