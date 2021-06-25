Britney Spears Apologizes to Fans for ‘Pretending Like I’ve Been Ok’ After Bombshell Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears directly addressed her fans following the bombshell testimony she delivered on the status of her court-ordered conservatorship — apologizing for “pretending” to be ok.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret,” she wrote in an Instagram caption Thursday. “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”

On Wednesday, Spears appeared virtually in court to call for the end of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, led by her father Jamie Spears.

The superstar slammed the conservatorship as “abusive,” claiming that she was put “on lithium out of nowhere” and told she was “not able to get married or have a baby,” due to forced birth control.

The star has since addressed her fans to apologize for potentially misrepresenting her life, admitting that she was “embarrassed to share” what was happening behind closed doors.

“I’m bringing this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!” Spears added in the emoji-filled caption.

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”

