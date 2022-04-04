Britney Spears Confirms Tell-All Book Deal in Post Slamming Her Family, Father, and ‘The Greed and Envy of Men’

Britney Spears has confirmed that she is writing a memoir in a recent Instagram post, in which she also went after the “head powers” in her former conservatorship.

“Well I’m writing a book at the moment and it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life,” Spears wrote in a Monday Instagram. “I’ve never been able to express openly!!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place.”

“I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down on … again I will just SAY .. as I got older the head powers in my conservatorship were literally unbelievable,” she added. “Yes the security, the management and mainly my father who was NEVER AVAILABLE all felt like a CULT !!! I see now the greed and envy of men and the damage people of power can do !!!”

Spears’s post also named her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who she recently slammed for using her name to sell records in a now-deleted Instagram shared last month.

“But instead of using my heart …. I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to [Janet Jackson] and me … although he was never bullied or threatened by his family … he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!!” she wrote. “Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the BITCH!!! Anyway I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY.”

The pop star also condemned her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her mother Lynne Spears for penning their own memoirs while she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee,” or drive her car, or do “really anything!”

“I’m totally fine not being like ‘this all comes full circle’ or ‘our children are effected [sic] by our approach in what we do daily,'” she wrote later in the post. “Our thoughts, our behaviors, our actions, let’s be good examples !!!”

Spears went on to detail an alleged incident in which she arrived at a Louisiana target while staying there amid the ongoing pandemic, only to hear that she was not allowed to go inside, as her father told employees she was not allowed to exit her car.

“My security got out of the car and I WAITED !!!! Hundreds of kids and adults going in !!! I’ve never felt more like nothing in my life,” she wrote, adding, “I’m here to remind people what NOT TO DO like my family did to me.”

“So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories,” she continued, after listing another incident while she was still under her conservatorship. “But just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book & over 200 times … cry on TV and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram Anyways, Godspeed my friends.”

Spears’ post comes after she recently deleted the caption of a Saturday Instagram, in which she said her mother “thrived on drama,” adding, “My family has broken me so much I do need a little therapy.”

