Britney Spears Dances in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirt Ahead of Hearing That Could End Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari danced around in #FreeBritney T-shirts the day before a court hearing that could end the conservatorship she has been under for 13-years.

Asghari posted a video of the two sporting matching T-shirts that read “It’s a human rights movement,” under a big “Free Britney” hashtag:

The couple danced around to Spears’ iconic 2013 hit “Work Bitch,” Asghari posting the video with the caption “Loading….” — which is likely a nod to Friday’s hearing.

The #FreeBritney movement was first started in 2009 by a fan website that called for the end of Spears’ legal guardianship.

After a years-long legal battle, Friday marks the day Judge Brenda Penny will determine whether Spears will remain under the court-appointed conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

It is likely that Penny will end the legal arrangement, as there has been no recent opposition from anyone involved, including Spears’ attorney, her parents, and the court appointees who control the conservatorship.

In September, Penny sided with the popstar and ruled that Spears’ father Jamie should be removed from the conservatorship, meaning he no longer has control over his daughter’s estate.

While Penny found no wrongdoing against Jamie, she ruled that the “toxic environment” surrounding the conservatorship made removing him necessary.

“The current situation is untenable,” the judge added.

Jamie was replaced with certified public accountant John Zabel, who was nominated as temporary conservator by both Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart.

It’s unclear if Spears will take part in the hearing Friday. The singer has previously testified in court, requesting a judge end her conservatorship in June.

“I’m scared of people. I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through,” Spears said at the time. “It’s not ok to force me to do anything I don’t want to do … I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

