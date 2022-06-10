Britney Spears Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Charged with Battery, Trespassing, Vandalism After Crashing Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing, and vandalism after he tried to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander, who Spears married in Las Vegas in 2004 before annulling the marriage 55-hours later, live-streamed himself approaching and entering Spears’ house on Instagram.

TMZ obtained footage of the stream, which shows Alexander insisting that Spears had invited him as security continuously asks him to leave the property.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding,” Alexander said.

He then started to yell Spears’ name as he searched for her on the property, even making it into the tent where the reception was held later on Thursday.

Alexander was eventually taken down by security, which ended his live-stream.

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work,” Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six. “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to Page Six, Alexander is being held on $2,500 bail for his wedding crash attempt.

Because he also had an open warrant out for grand theft embezzlement and possession of stolen property, his bail was set at an additional $20,000 for those charges.

Alexander previously made headlines in 2021 when he was spotted at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He was also seen at a #FreeBritney rally in 2020, as the popstar was fighting to end her conservatorship. The conservatorship has since been terminated.

