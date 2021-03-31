Britney Spears was the focus of a remarkable documentary recently produced by The New York Times that exposed in great detail the conservatorship that her father uses to manage every aspect of her life and the online “Free Britney” movement that has followed.

Framing Britney Spears made a big splash, particularly in media circles, as it portrayed most unfavorably the paparazzi-funding media outlets of the early and mid-aughts, whose constant hectoring and stalking of the pop star appeared to play a significant part in the alleged undoing that led her father to control her life and the court battles that have followed.

Spears had remained quiet about the documentary but has finally opined in a Tuesday night post on Instagram. Her review? Not great, surprisingly.

The comments came in a caption published alongside a video of her dancing solo to Aerosmith’s song Crazy, which opened with an admission that her life has always been “very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life!!!” She then admits that while she didn’t watch the documentary, she did apparently see part of it.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!” Her full statement below:

My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness 💋💋💋 !!!!

The documentary clearly paints Spears as a victim of her father’s control and strongly suggests that he and his lawyer are making great financial gains while Spears is essentially confined by a court-ordered conservatorship that is traditionally used only for the elderly or those completely unable to make sane decisions and look after themselves.

