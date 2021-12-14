Britney Spears Goes OFF on Diane Sawyer for Infamous 2003 Interview in Now Deleted Post: ‘She Can Kiss My White Ass’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Britney Spears is no stranger to the public call-out, this time targeting Diane Sawyer over a now-infamous interview following the pop star’s breakup with Justin Timberlake.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears went after Sawyer for implying she was to blame for the breakup, explained why she doesn’t plan to return to touring, and gave Kevin Hart a shoutout for being “so hilarious.”

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” Spears wrote on Instagram. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze … and making me cry???”

Spears began to cry during the interview when Sawyer asked about her “rough year,” referring to an “illness in the family” and her public breakup with Timberlake, in which she was largely villainized by the media and fans.

“It was pretty rough, yeah,” Spears said. “Yeah it was kinda weird.”

Spears then became visibly taken aback by her own tears, greeting them with a “hello,” adding, “Oh my goodness, hello, ew!”

“Strong, Britney,” she said to herself while looking at the camera, failing to get herself to stop crying. “Yeah, it was a weird time — ew — I’m embarrassed, can we stop this?”

Despite her clear discomfort, Sawyer went on to accuse Spears of “betray[ing] the relationship,” noting that Timberlake claimed she was unfaithful.

In her Instagram post, Spears went on to say that her manager and father forced her to speak with Sawyer despite having gone through a breakup that left her “in shock” and hardly able to speak.

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she wrote, before adding, “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten denied Britney’s claim in a statement to People, saying he was “completely uninvolved” in the interview’s planning.

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement read. “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Referring to one of Sawyer’s interview questions, Spears went on to write, “She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now, ‘Ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!!”

“She can kiss my white ass,” Spears wrote.

