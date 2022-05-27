Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Jamie for Continuing to ‘Traumatize and Bully’ Daughter with ‘Abusive’ Legal Requests

The conservatorship may have been terminated, but according to Britney Spears’ attorney, her father Jamie has continued to “traumatize and bully” the popstar through legal requests.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has recently filed a 20-page document, obtained by TMZ, that accuses Jamie of “dodging” scheduled depositions and using legal requests to “traumatize” his daughter.

Rosengart further requested a motion to “compel deposition of James P. Spears” at an upcoming hearing scheduled for July 13.

In the paperwork, Rosengart claimed that Jamie did not appear for the depositions scheduled for October 20, 2021, November 10, 2021, and April 6, 2022.

Rosengart addressed Jamie’s past claim that he would only appear for depositions in Kentwood, Louisiana, confirming that he would go Kentwood to put Jamie under oath.

“Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information,” Rosengart wrote, adding, “Even worse, despite the prior trauma Ms. Spears has endured, Mr. Spears is now seeking to take his daughter’s deposition (his own daughter’s deposition), even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions.”

Rosengart also claimed that Jamie was skipping the depositions as a way to avoid accountability for his alleged financial mishandlings, adding that Jamie gave himself $6.3 million of Britney’s money to pay those involved in the conservatorship.

“Mr. Spears has purported to serve on his daughter 145 document requests and more than 75 other discovery requests,” the filing added, including the emphasized words. “This is improper and abusive. Sadly, these tactics represent an effort (indeed, a grotesque and diabolical ‘strategy’) to traumatize and bully his daughter — his own daughter — all in the hopes of intimidating and causing her distress.”

