Britney Spears Reportedly Refusing to See Her Mother Lynne Following Freedom from Conservatorship: ‘She is Furious’

Britney Spears is reportedly refusing to see her mother Lynne Spears following her freedom from the court-ordered conservatorship she had been under for nearly 14 years.

According to Page Six, Lynne traveled from Louisiana to Los Angeles a few weeks ago in an effort to make peace with Britney, who had been continuously taking shots at her family on Instagram.

“A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” a source told the outlet.

“But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

Lynne’s trip to Los Angeles occurred around the same time Britney took to Instagram to blame her mother for her conservatorship.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram caption earlier this month. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life.”

Britney’s conservatorship, which was largely overseen by her father Jamie Spears, was terminated on Friday by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny after a lengthy legal battle.

Prior to the termination, Lynne filed a petition requesting that her daughter’s estate pay her attorneys’ fees, which totaled up to more than $660,000.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Lynne’s attorneys described her as a “very concerned mother” who had presented them with “a very disturbing story of her daughter’s life and the unreasonable restrictions under which [Britney] suffered, including some as serious as being involuntarily moved from her home, not being allowed to travel to Louisiana for a Spears family Christmas and what Lynne pronounced as an extended stay in a medical facility against Britney’s will.”

