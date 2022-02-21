Britney Spears Reportedly Scores $15 Million Book Deal to Pen Tell-All on Her Family and Career

Britney Spears has reportedly scored a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster.

According to Page Six, the pop star landed a multi-million dollar deal to pen a tell-all style memoir on her career, life, and family following a bidding war from multiple publishers.

The deal, which one source told the outlet is “one of the biggest of all time,” comes months after Spears was freed from a nearly 14-year-long conservatorship.

News of Spears’ upcoming memoir also comes after she and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears engaged in a public feud following Jamie Lynn’s interview with ABC’s Juju Chang last month.

In January, Jamie Lynn sat down with Chang to promote her own memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, in which she claimed her sister’s behavior was once “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.”

The interview prompted Spears to accuse Jamie Lynn of promoting the book at her “expense,” while her attorney Matthew S. Rosengart eventually sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn requesting she stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” about the pop star.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” the letter read. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Spears has teased an upcoming tell-all on her Instagram page, which she has also used to take several public swipes at her family, sharing a picture of an old-school typewriter in January with the caption, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

In an Instagram shared in October 2021, prior to her freedom, Spears also suggested she has several incriminating stories on those who sat back throughout her conservatorship, writing, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

