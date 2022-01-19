Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist to Sister Jamie Lynn Over ‘Fantastical Grievances’ and ‘Outrageous Claims’

Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew S. Rosengart has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn Spears following a recent string of fiery, public exchanges between the two sisters.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter began, according to People. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Rosengart is referring to Jamie Lynn’s new memoir The Things I Should, in which she disclosed private stories about Britney, which the pop star has denied, including an alleged incident where Britney became scared and paranoid enough to lock her and her sister inside of a room with a knife.

Promoting the book, Jamie Lynn has also conducted multiple interviews describing her experience as the youngest Spears, telling Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, “My whole life I kind of felt like I didn’t matter.”

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” Rosengart continued. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'”

The attorney went on to state that “Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” following her freedom from a 13-year conservatorship that “stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties.”

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you,” Rosengart wrote. “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

Rosengart went on to reference a famous Michelle Obama quote, writing that Britney intends to follow the “when they go low, we go high” mentality moving forward.

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” he added. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com