Broadway Star Laura Osnes Confirms Anti-Vax Stance in Lengthy Instagram Post, But Denies She was Fired Over it

Broadway star Laura Osnes has confirmed her anti-vax stance in a lengthy Instagram post, also denying Page Six’s report that she was fired from an upcoming show.

“I took the weekend to gather my thoughts and formulate a response to the Page Six article that was released last Thursday,” she wrote in a Monday night Instagram post.”The headline accused me of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments. It is important to me to clarify what actually happened.”

Osnes claimed that she withdrew from a one-night production of I’m Crazy For You, hosted by East Hampton cultural institute Guild Hall, after Covid-19 safety “protocols had changed,” adding that she has “not yet gotten the vaccine.”

Further opposing the Page Six report, the actress claimed that she was not given the option to submit a negative test in lieu of proof of vaccination.

“I would have tested in a heartbeat – something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely,” she wrote, referencing the outlet’s claim that theater representatives confirmed a negative test would have sufficed.

Osnes further explained her decision to forgo the Covid-19 vaccine, writing that “it is a legal right of all Americans to have their medical privacy protected,” while denouncing that her decision has “been broadcast with an attitude of shame and demonization.”

“There is so much that is still unknown,” she added. “Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position. With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I (and many others, both in and out of my industry) feel compelled to stand by.”

While Page Six may have muddled some of the details, they were correct to report that Osnes was no longer a part of the I’m Crazy For You cast due to her vaccination status.

“We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances,” the theater’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, told Page Six for their initial report. “So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

Osnes has since been replaced by Sierra Boggess, best known for originating the role of Ariel in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid.

While Osnes’ current political affiliations are unclear, some have guessed that she could be a supporter of Donald Trump due to her anti-vax stance. The actress also described herself as a conservative in a 2013 interview with Christian-focused theater blog “Reflections in the Light.”

The Broadway superstar lamented that she is often judged for being “so sweet and so conservative,” adding that Christianity can get “such a bad rap.”

Read her full Instagram statement below:

Hello, friends. I took the weekend to gather my thoughts and formulate a response to the Page Six article that was released last Thursday. The headline accused me of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments. It is important to me to clarify what actually happened. In early May, I accepted an invitation to perform in a one-night benefit concert at East Hampton’s Guild Hall. A month ago, I was informed that protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate. I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine. It is also important to clarify that none of my fellow performers ever “pressed me on the matter” before I withdrew. It was a drama-free and discrete transition. Page Six wrote that Guild Hall representatives claimed, “performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination OR a recent negative Covid test result.” This negative test option was never extended to me. I would have tested in a heartbeat — something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely. Knowing the issue of vaccines passionately divides people, let me share the details around my current vaccination status. First, it is a legal right of all Americans to have their medical privacy protected. Mine has now been broadcast with an attitude of shame and demonization. Secondly, I believe individuals have the right to do the research, consult a doctor, and come to their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to get any injection. My case is personal. I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future. There is so much that is still unknown. Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position. With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I (and many others, both in and out of my industry) feel compelled to stand by. Covid-19 has negatively impacted millions of lives and is still a very real concern for me. The safety of my colleagues and audience members is extremely important to me. I have been involved in several projects that have successfully navigated production during this time, carefully and completely Covid-free. Venues and artists have proven it can be done without vaccine mandates, through regular testing, social distancing, improved ventilation, quarantines, and other protective measures. I say this for myself and so many others, who are concerned about their rights, reputations, and livelihoods being on the line. Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time.

