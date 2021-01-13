comScore

Bruce Willis Apologizes After Being Kicked Out of Rite Aid for Not Wearing a Mask

By Andrew ShusterJan 13th, 2021, 1:17 pm
Bruce Willis Mask

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Bruce Willis is speaking out after he was photographed in a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday without a face mask.

Page Six reported that Willis was asked to leave the store after refusing to cover his face, despite having a scarf tied around his neck.

“It was an error in judgment,” Willis told People in a statement. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 2 million COVID-19 cases. Los Angeles County alone has seen over 10,000 deaths.

Willis began trending on Twitter soon after Page Six reported the incident.

Director Kevin Smith, who famously feuded with Willis on the set of the 2010 comedy Cop Out, quipped “What a cop out…”

See additional tweets below.

Amid the wave of social media criticism, Willis did have one celebrity supporter in Kevin Sorbo, who wrote, “Good for Bruce. Millions are with you, sir. Masks off!”

