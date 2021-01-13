Bruce Willis is speaking out after he was photographed in a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday without a face mask.

Page Six reported that Willis was asked to leave the store after refusing to cover his face, despite having a scarf tied around his neck.

“It was an error in judgment,” Willis told People in a statement. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 2 million COVID-19 cases. Los Angeles County alone has seen over 10,000 deaths.

Willis began trending on Twitter soon after Page Six reported the incident.

Director Kevin Smith, who famously feuded with Willis on the set of the 2010 comedy Cop Out, quipped “What a cop out…”

fuck bruce willis https://t.co/Pg2w2Dy2Rw — Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) January 12, 2021

Die Hard: With A Ventilator https://t.co/6idF6cIoa5 — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 12, 2021

Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You’re a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021

Apparently Bruce Willis doesn’t see dead people. https://t.co/6T9cjpB2Yu — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) January 13, 2021

Love that a Rite-Aid employee achieved what Hans Gruber couldn’t— tossing Bruce Willis out of the building. https://t.co/0uYktWgYNv — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 13, 2021

To all my healthcare providers in Los Angeles on the frontlines of the pandemic seeing countless patients die. If you see this “die hard” Republican Bruce Willis, just know he was kicked out of a LA Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask. https://t.co/gPE98DeVmi pic.twitter.com/wOnyl8UPeU — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 12, 2021

Amid the wave of social media criticism, Willis did have one celebrity supporter in Kevin Sorbo, who wrote, “Good for Bruce. Millions are with you, sir. Masks off!”

Good for Bruce. Millions are with you, sir. Masks off! Live Free Or Die Hard: Bruce Willis Under Fire From Covid Karens For Not Wearing A Mask https://t.co/LmNkJNQD0d via Not the Bee#Trump2020 #BidenHarris2020 #police #politics #BruceWillis #masks — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 13, 2021

