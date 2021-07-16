Caitlyn Jenner Denies She is Pausing Her Campaign to Film New Season of Celebrity Big Brother in Australia

Caitlyn Jenner denied reports that she is sidelining her bid to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after she was spotted in Sydney, Australia earlier this week to prepare for a stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Multiple outlets noted that the show had not confirmed Jenner’s involvement, but reported that Jenner would undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine ahead of taping.

Jenner, who is running as a Republican in the special election on whether Newsom should be recalled, tweeted Friday that she has “not paused her campaign at all.”

“I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA,” she added.

In a second tweet, she wrote: “I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!”

She also noted that her “campaign team is in full operation as am I.”

The reports that Jenner would make an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother came the same day that Politico reported she had a personal film crew documenting her campaign.

Filming for the show generally takes two months, not including the quarantine period. The election is slated for Sept. 14, which would make Jenner’s timeline to return to California in time for it, tight if not impossible.

Jenner did not address whether she is participating in the reality TV series.

However, Politico reporter Tara Palmeri tweeted Friday that an advisor for Jenner said the bus tour will occur after Jenner returns from Australia.

“Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign isn’t entirely dead — an advisor tells me she will have a bus tour when she returns from Australia where she’s filming Big Brother,” she wrote. “Oh & somehow she’ll make back in time to vote in September — even though she has to quarantine for 2 weeks in OZ.”

Jenner is running on a pro-law enforcement, hardline immigration policy, and low taxes platform, but is not considered a frontrunner. A May poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Jenner ranked fourth among the GOP hopefuls with just 6% of support.

