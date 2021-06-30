Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Responds to Backlash Over Dog Licking Video: ‘Not Bestiality’

Alex Cooper, the host of hit podcast Call her Daddy, is facing something of a backlash over an… interesting video of her and her dog Henry.

The video in question was posted to Cooper’s Instagram story:

Video of Alex Cooper and her dog Henry that some people are calling bestiality. pic.twitter.com/NtTQC4nc1O — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 30, 2021

Cooper explained herself on an episode of Call Her Daddy, which airs on Spotify. She said that while her video was only up for “30 seconds,” some “asshole” screen-recorded it and posted it on Twitter.

Once the video started going around, Cooper said she began to receive backlash over what some fans perceived as “bestiality.”

CLAP BACK: Alex Cooper from ‘Call Her Daddy’ responds to backlash for posting video of herself licking her dog’s tongue. “I don’t know what happened in your f*cking childhood. Maybe your dad made you do a couple weird things, and he was touching you … but that’s not bestiality” pic.twitter.com/Hr8C6Ss9iO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 30, 2021

Cooper denied engaging in bestiality, stating on her show, “there is nothing wrong with what I chose to let that dog do to my mouth.”

The video certainly is questionable, but the popular podcaster feels that people who are “triggered” by her actions might have a traumatic childhood.

“I don’t know what happened in your fucking childhood. Maybe your dad made you do a couple of weird things, and he was touching you so much,” she said. “But it’s not bestiality.”

