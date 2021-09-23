Camila Cabello has recruited some of the world’s biggest stars to sign an open letter to the entertainment industry urging government action on the climate.

The letter is aimed at the CEOs of Warner Music Group, Alphabet (Google, YouTube), Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Comcast, Discovery, Facebook, Fox, Netflix, Sony, ViacomCBS, Vivendi (Universal Music Group), and Walt Disney, and has been signed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Dua Lipa, Lorde, and many more.

“Climate change has arrived on our doorstep: California is on fire, record-breaking and deadly storms are flooding New York City, hurricanes are devastating the Gulf. This summer alone, nearly one in every three people in the United States experienced an extreme weather event,” the letter began. “Scientists warn that if we fail to act now, every single one of us will feel the impacts, a billion people will be displaced, and low-income people and communities of color will continue to be hit first and worst.”

The artists have partnered with the NRDC Action Fund, whose mission is to build political support for the Natural Resources Defense Council, to call on Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda — “the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history.”

“Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda,” the letter continued. “This legislation will create healthier communities, put millions to work in clean energy jobs, and free us from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change.”

The letter went on to address the entertainment execs directly, noting that the industry is one of the “nation’s most powerful and influential business sectors,” and asked them to continue their “proud tradition of driving societal change.”

“Our industry is already leading the charge toward more sustainable practices within our own businesses and productions,” it stated. “Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future.”

The letter went on to list certain goals in Biden’s climate agenda, including infrastructure updates, investing in clean energy and transportation, creating new jobs, and transitioning away from “dirty fossil fuels.”

“And it will make sure we finally prioritize and invest in the low-income communities and communities of color that are hit hardest by both fossil fuel pollution and climate impacts,” added the letter. “This plan will create a stronger, brighter, and more just America—and we need you to help make this vision a reality.”

The letter concluded with the artists vowing to do their part by using their platforms to call on Americans to demand climate action from their representatives.

“Advocate for Congress to take up the president’s climate agenda,” it added. “And don’t stop there. Tweet. Post. E-mail. Call. Whatever it takes.”

Other celebrities who’ve signed include: J.J. Abrams, Jack Antonoff, Troian Bellisario, Greg Berlanti, Cate Blanchett, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Alessia Cara, Don Cheadle, Glenn Close, Jacob Collier, Lily Collins, James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Cara Delevingne, Chris Evans, Jimmy Fallon, Finneas, Selena Gomez, Conan Gray, Todrick Hall, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Adam Levine, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Kevin Liles, Chuck Lorre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sean Penn, Joaquin Phoenix, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Addison Rae, Robert Redford, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ronson, Kyra Sedgwick, Shakira, Lilly Singh, Troye Sivan, Barbra Streisand, Wes Studi, Ryan Tedder, Kerry Washington, Sigourney Weaver, Shailene Woodley, and Calum Worthy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com