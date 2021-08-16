Cardi B and Lizzo Hit Back at ‘Racist,’ ‘Fat-Phobic’ Haters of Their New Music Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cardi B is hitting back at the haters after Lizzo posted an emotional Instagram Live revealing that some reactions to their “Rumors” music video were “hurtful,” “racist,” and “fat-phobic.”

Lizzo took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that on the days she should be celebrating, as she just dropped a single with Cardi B, critics make her “feel so down” and “hurt so hard.”

“I was overwhelmed today,” she said. “I saw a lot of things I didn’t want to see today. I read a lot of hurtful words that triggered a lot of deep feelings. And I’m not even going to say them, to give them power.”

Lizzo went on to say that if someone doesn’t like her music, that’s “cool,” but shared that “a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” adding, “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again — especially us big Black girls.”

While she didn’t expose any specific comments, she called some reactions “racist” and “fat-phobic,” and denounced her critics for attempting to put Black women into a box.

Lizzo said she has been in shock ever since the song came out and hasn’t been able to congratulate herself due to the hateful scrutiny and comments on her appearance.

“Like, I did it. I dropped a song. I said everything I wanted to say. I make music that I like,” she said, adding, “I make music that I hope helps people. Period.”

Cardi B, featured on Lizzo’s single, was quick to share her support, taking to Twitter to condemn critics for constantly bringing artists down:

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” she wrote. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Cardi B went on to note that the single is “doing great” as the song is topping several charts, adding, “Body shaming and callin [sic] her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

They do this all the time .It’s a new tactic.They like to fill the comments with fake hate to persuade people opinions same way they harass every artist that works wit me try to scare people from workin with me but THE NUMBERS DONT LIE! what God Bless no man can’t curse . https://t.co/9Lnq5srPGK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

But the song is doing great !! On all platforms.When people callin you “mammy”cause your a black woman makin pop music and thousands of people callin you names it gets to you .Your bio says “black everything” I guess it don’t apply to black women emotions huh? https://t.co/B3Rr2Y7VCS pic.twitter.com/Xla0wk8Y1D — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“They do this all the time. It’s a new tactic. They like to fill the comments with fake hate to persuade people opinions same way they harass every artist that works wit [sic] me try to scare people from workin [sic] with me but THE NUMBERS DONT LIE!” she added in a follow-up tweet. “What God Bless no man can’t curse.”

Watch Lizzo’s Instagram Live above, via YouTube.

