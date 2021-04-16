Cardi B Deletes Tweet Calling Defund the Police ‘Bullsh*t’: ‘We Need Cops and That’s Facts’

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B came out against defunding the police on Thursday, calling the movement “bullsh*t.”

Cardi B, a Black Lives Matter activist, and a vocal Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporter took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn those calling to defund the police, writing that cops are needed to ensure safety.

Although the rapper deleted her tweet, the Post Millenial’s Katie Daviscourt posted a screenshot:

In a now deleted tweet, @iamcardib comes out AGAINST defunding the police. pic.twitter.com/mpzTXygFEZ — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) April 16, 2021

“That’s bullshit to me,” said Cardi B in response to a Twitter user who called to defund the police. “We need cops and that’s facts we just need strict laws for cops. If you shot somebody just like civilians you will go to jail that same day, get charge, wait for bond and go to trial. That will make you think twice about shooting someone.”

The user who called to defund the police was replying to another tweet from Cardi B, during which she said she was “so tired of police brutality” and “entitlement,” adding that she was “sick,” “sad,” and disgusted by the shooting of Adam Toledo by Chicago police.

That video of that 13 year old falling on his ass after getting shot by a cop is so sick,sad and disgusting.I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement.We are sooo tired of it .When will it end? like this shit is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 15, 2021

Despite her pro-police tweet, Cardi B has been highly critical of the United States criminal justice system. In May 2020, Cardi B posted a video to Twitter to address the demonstrations in Minneapolis following the police killing of George Floyd, claiming she understands protesters’ desire to be violent and angry.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like, ‘Yes! Finally! Finally motherfuckers is gonna hear us now. Yeah!’ And as much as people is so against it, at this point I feel like I’m not against it,” she said, adding that she doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

“I feel like I have done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is like my seventh time,” she added. “I feel I’ve been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been fucked up. And the only shit that changed has been my fucking teeth.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]