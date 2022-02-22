Cardi B Weighs in on Ukraine-Russia Crisis: ‘Wish These World Leaders Stop Tripping About Power’

Cardi B has asked world leaders to “stop tripping about power” amid the crisis in Ukraine.

The I Like It rapper weighed in on Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in a series of posts shared on Twitter Tuesday, announcing that she is “really not” on either Russia or NATO’s side.

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she wrote. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

She posted the first tweet in response to a user asking what she “thinks about this whole Russia thing,” later posting a video message on the invasion:

“I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things I might get killed,” she said.

“I’m really not on NATO’s side. I’m really not on Russia’s side. I’m actually on the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now.”

Cardi — a proud supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign — also condemned rising inflation rates, noting that inflation does not just impact the United States.

“There’s inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world. It’s really hard to get the economy back up,” she said. “There are so much shipments and embarkments backed up. China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind. And this shit just made it way more complicated.”

The rapper concluded by saying she’s “really annoyed by this,” adding that she wishes all world leaders would “just really come with a logical conclusion.”

