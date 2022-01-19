Cardi B Will Cover Funeral and Repatriation Costs for Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B has pledged to pay the funeral and repatriation costs for the victims of the deadly fire in her hometown of the Bronx.

A total of 17 people lost their lives in the devastating fire, which ripped through an apartment in the New York City borough on Jan. 9. Others lost their homes and were left in critical condition.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical heater and marks the city’s deadliest fire in three decades, according to the Associated Press.

In a Wednesday statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced that the rapper would be paying for the burials, including repatriation costs for victims whose remains will be sent to their native country of The Gambia.

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” he stated. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Cardi B will be adding to the $2 million the state had previously vowed to donate through the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

Confirming the news, the rapper emphasized her connection to the borough, writing, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.”

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she said.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The fire took the lives of four members of the Drammeh family: Fatoumata Drammeh, 50; Foutmala Drammeh, 21; Muhammed Drammeh, 12; and Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19.

All five members of the Dukureh family — Haji Dukureh, 49; Haja Dukureh, 37; Mustapha Dukureh, 12; Mariam Dukureh, 11; Fatoumata Dukureh, 5 — also lost their lives that day.

Additional victims include Sera Janneh, 27; Seydou Toure, 12; Haouwa Mahamadou, 5; Omar Jambang, 6; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43; Isatou Jabbie, 31; Hagi Jawara, 47; Ousmane Konteh, 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com