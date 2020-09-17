Tiger King star and big cat activist Carole Baskin is set to produce and star in a new reality show meant to expose animal abusers and those who engage in animal cruelty, according to Variety.

Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin will be teaming up with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media to create the still untitled series.

“This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals,” the Baskins told Variety in a joint statement. “Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life’s mission, while bringing important stories and information to ‘cool cats and kittens’ across the country.”

The Baskins will continue what they call their “20-year war” against those who engage in animal cruelty, and will detail the history of animal abuse alongside other activists. The team will also work to expose lawsuits and violations to animal rights that are connected to various companies and organizations.

“This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory’s wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they’ve very recently become pop culture sensations. We’re excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways,” added Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed.

Baskin has brought multiple lawsuits against fellow Tiger King star Joe Exotic for his treatment of the animals at his former zoo. Exotic is currently serving a 22 year sentence for “Two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.”

Baskin recently made headlines after her Dancing with the Stars debut was marred by a commercial from the daughters of Baskin’s missing ex-husband Don Lewis, who asked viewers for information on Baskin’s alleged involvement in their father’s disappearance.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]