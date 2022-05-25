CBS Pulls FBI Season Finale After Uvalde Elementary School Shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CBS has pulled the season four finale of FBI following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The episode, titled “Prodigal Son,” focused on a school shooting and was scheduled to air on Tuesday — the same day at least 19 children and two adults were killed after an armed man, suspected to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, targeted Robb Elementary School.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case,” read the official synopsis of the episode, written by showrunner Rick Eid and directed by Alex Chapple.

CBS aired a past episode from the series in place of the finale. A new airdate for the finale has yet to be scheduled.

Unlike the original, spinoffs of the show — FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — aired their finales on Tuesday as scheduled.

Apple TV+ similarly canceled the premiere for the second season of its original series Physical, which was set to take place in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

“Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press,” read a statement from Physical‘s cast and creative team. “We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event. We’re grateful for your understanding.”

