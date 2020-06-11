A group of celebrities, including pop star Kesha, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, were criticized on social media Thursday after they appeared in a black and white video with piano music amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

In the video, which was reportedly made in partnership with the NAACP, the celebrities declared, “I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not so funny joke, every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice no matter how big or small, every time I remained silent, every time I explained away police brutality, or turned a blind eye.”

regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

“Black people are being slaughtered in the streets,” remarked actress Julianne Moore, before actor Stanley Tucci said, “I will no longer allow racist, hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence.”

“Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers,” concluded Paul. “We can turn the tide. It is time to take responsibility. Call out hate, step up, and take action.”

Vulture also called out the video in a story, writing, “Some have argued that turning black suffering into an ice-bucket-style social media ‘challenge’ is deeply unhelpful. But hey, at least they didn’t sing.”

The video was ridiculed on social media, with many viewers comparing it to Gal Gadot’s celebrity video cover of John Lennon’s Imagine with Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman, which was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Gadot’s video, journalists, commentators, and activists called on the celebrities to put their money where their mouth is.

dear god — Natasha Lennard (@natashalennard) June 11, 2020

Dear white people, You dont have to do this. Please stop the productions. https://t.co/gsxRgxwcNf — Add-2 (@ADD2theMC) June 11, 2020

From the producers who brought you Rich Celebs Sing ‘Imagine’ and Madonna’s Rose Petal Bath comes the latest must-see event of the summer — Eradicating Racism — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 11, 2020

Lol they’re literally ACTING. You CAN write this shit…… https://t.co/EtSr9shuhp — The Original Man (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 11, 2020

What if they just wrote checks instead of whatever this is. https://t.co/EVy0tIIPrF — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 11, 2020

It’s like great actors doing bad acting. Cringeworthy. — mariannegarvey (@garveyshuffle) June 11, 2020

What are they auditioning for — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 11, 2020

Is anyone ‘over’ celebrities? I think 2020 has shown a lot of us that they aren’t important. That we don’t care what they are doing or thinking. https://t.co/SQzlQuL65d — Lotty Earns (@lottyburns) June 11, 2020

every time i see celebrities do stuff like this i’m like “well they’re actors.” important to always view celebrities as constantly wearing a mask. can’t trust them! https://t.co/AQVnvyGwwE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 11, 2020

There should be a game to see how much of this you can sit through. I made it six seconds and was quite impressed with myself. https://t.co/vqS1kQAllZ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 11, 2020

The juxtaposition is so striking: celebrities recognizing the devasting material consequences of racism, but their solution is…. denouncing microaggressions and racist comments by “making their presence known,” “calling out hate” and “stepping up.” https://t.co/hD8lP064T1 — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) June 11, 2020

They need to open those pockets. No one wants to see them. https://t.co/qcFNzSZVHa — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) June 11, 2020

White celebrities, in the moments before they cancelled their private security service (ADT, etc), moved out of their doorman buildings and Malibu safe houses, put their children in the local public school and joined the revolution. Inspiring! https://t.co/3TIFDoe4vr — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) June 11, 2020

this john lennon song sucks https://t.co/VUZe2shPyY — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) June 11, 2020

Didn’t Gal Gadot tell you Imagine remixed was a bad idea? https://t.co/uk9KnJpDyy — Hyder Abbasi (@HyderAbbasi) June 11, 2020

Aaron Paul really gunning for his next Emmy here https://t.co/hg8atv9XvU — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) June 11, 2020

Please just be racist again! This isn’t the answer! https://t.co/JpBf5t1Q0L — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) June 11, 2020

why can’t rich people just be rich and shut up! i ask you again https://t.co/K2O6Ji24ie — Sarah “Attack and Dethrone God” Jones (@onesarahjones) June 11, 2020

I lost it when Aaron Paul went full Jessie Pinkman at the end lmao https://t.co/ihKDTuvpmx — inside 🇬🇭 (@EyelessSilas) June 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]