comScore

Celebrities Criticized For ‘Cringeworthy’ Group Video During Protests: ‘They Need to Open Those Pockets’

By Charlie NashJun 11th, 2020, 2:00 pm

A group of celebrities, including pop star Kesha, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, were criticized on social media Thursday after they appeared in a black and white video with piano music amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

In the video, which was reportedly made in partnership with the NAACP, the celebrities declared, “I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not so funny joke, every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice no matter how big or small, every time I remained silent, every time I explained away police brutality, or turned a blind eye.”

“Black people are being slaughtered in the streets,” remarked actress Julianne Moore, before actor Stanley Tucci said, “I will no longer allow racist, hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence.”

“Killer cops must be prosecuted. They are murderers,” concluded Paul. “We can turn the tide. It is time to take responsibility. Call out hate, step up, and take action.”

Vulture also called out the video in a story, writing, “Some have argued that turning black suffering into an ice-bucket-style social media ‘challenge’ is deeply unhelpful. But hey, at least they didn’t sing.”

The video was ridiculed on social media, with many viewers comparing it to Gal Gadot’s celebrity video cover of John Lennon’s Imagine with Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman, which was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Gadot’s video, journalists, commentators, and activists called on the celebrities to put their money where their mouth is.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: