Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Monday morning to attack presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden and throw his presidential support toward Kanye West, who blindly suggested he would run in the 2020 election.

He began quote-tweeting West’s tribute to his late mother, Donda West, writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance continued his criticism of Biden, Democrats, and the two-party system over the next hour.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?” he wrote. “I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Ima keep it real alota u niggas is racist — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance, who is a frequent collaborator with Kanye, joined Elon Musk as another prominent figure to back West. After his firestorm of tweets, the backlash against Chance was swift.

i understand Chance feels affection for his hero but you gotta leave the grenade catching to bruno mars. he should implement a criteria for defending Kanye like “consult john legend” or “log off” or something — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) July 13, 2020

If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2020

delete, and I cannot emphasize this enough, your account — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) July 13, 2020

Chance too smart to be that stupid — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 13, 2020

.@chancetherapper, even if you like Kanye as a person or think he has better politics than Biden, there is literally zero evidence that Kanye is competent to actually effectively execute the job in a way that’s consistent with those political views. He’s completely inexperienced. — #JusticeforBreonna Prescod-Weinstein 🙅🏽‍♀️ (@IBJIYONGI) July 13, 2020

Chance The Rapper….you know what? Bless his heart. I hope the rest of y’all have a good day. Happy Monday. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) July 13, 2020

The thought and sentiment is powerful and real … however right now — do you think it’s odd that the message on that is so strong at this time? That the man Chance is supporting went to the White House and begged for Trump’s affection? All a coincidence? Not sure — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) July 13, 2020

So Kanye offered Chance a position in his fake cabinet and now we have to listen to him pretend like this Birthday Party nonsense is real. Stop it. You’re being ridiculous. He missed the ballot deadlines for key states. Let’s all stop this. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) July 13, 2020

After his stream of posts went viral, Chance debriefed and said he “didn’t plan on trending today.” Still, he continued arguing with random people and interacting with tweets supporting him.

I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I also always felt a way about people using the word “presidential”. Like a nigga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

