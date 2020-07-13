comScore

Chance The Rapper Gets Wrecked For Suggesting He’d Support Kanye West Over Biden: He’s ‘Too Smart To Be That Stupid’

By KJ EdelmanJul 13th, 2020, 11:31 am

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Monday morning to attack presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden and throw his presidential support toward Kanye West, who blindly suggested he would run in the 2020 election.

He began quote-tweeting West’s tribute to his late mother, Donda West, writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

Chance continued his criticism of Biden, Democrats, and the two-party system over the next hour.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why?” he wrote. “I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Chance, who is a frequent collaborator with Kanye, joined Elon Musk as another prominent figure to back West. After his firestorm of tweets, the backlash against Chance was swift.

After his stream of posts went viral, Chance debriefed and said he “didn’t plan on trending today.” Still, he continued arguing with random people and interacting with tweets supporting him.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: