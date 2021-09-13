Charlie Sheen Responds to Viral Video of His Daughter Claiming She was ‘Trapped’ in Mother Denise Richards’ ‘Abusive Household’

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ eldest daughter Sami Sheen has moved out of what she labeled an “abusive household,” and into her father’s home.

Two and a Half Men star confirmed the news after Sami, who previously lived with Richards, claimed she has been “trapped” in a “hell house” in a recent TikTok video.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …” Sami wrote alongside a video of herself crying, which has since been set to private.

The TikTok video then cut to clip of a far happier Sami, with the caption, “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happily single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Jeff Ballard, a rep for Sheen, confirmed that Sami has dropped out of high school and moved in with the actor in a statement to Page Six:

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” said Ballard. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

While Richards has not made an official statement on the allegations, a source told People that Sami just “didn’t want to follow the rules” set by the actress turned reality star.

“She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules,” the source said of Richards, adding, “Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

“Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation,” the source continued.

Richards has addressed her past marriage to Sheen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill, revealing in a 2020 episode that she does not want her children to grow up with “issues” due to who their father is.

“Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad,” Richards said at the time. “I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.”

