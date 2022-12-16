Chelsea Handler Says She’s Interested in Taking Trevor Noah’s Time Slot

Comedian Chelsea Handler is potentially throwing her hat into the ring as a replacement for Trevor Noah, following his departure from The Daily Show.

Noah retired as host of The Daily Show earlier this month after leading the show for seven years.

After Noah’s departure, a series of guest hosts will fill his role in the interim including Handler.

Speaking with Variety in an exclusive interview Thursday, Handler said she would be interested in taking over as the new host if the offer was made.

In fact, Handler said even James Corden’s CBS late-night could be a potential route, after he announced he would be leaving the show in 2023.

“I don’t know if they’ve reached out to us, but I’ve had conversations with my team about both of those situations,” Handler told Variety.

“James Corden’s show is like 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., so that doesn’t really interest me. I definitely would be open to talking about the Trevor Noah slot. I don’t know what their plans for it are, or if they’ve already chosen somebody who’s on the show,” she added.

Handler called the late-night show genre a dying art but says she would love to be part of it’s revitalization.

“Talk shows are a dying art, and there has to be a new iteration of them. They’re not fresh. They’re stale. I don’t know what the answer is. But I’m definitely willing to be part of the solution,” she said.

Handler is no stranger to late night television having hosted the very popular Chelsea Lately for seven years on the E! network between 2007 and 2014.

