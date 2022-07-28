Comedian Chris Rock turned the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap into part of his set, during his and Kevin Hart’s Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour.

On Saturday evening at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Rock cracked a joke about the moment during a sketch about cancel culture.

During the 2022 Academy Awards, as Rock was presenting the Best Documentary category he took a jab at Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith took the joke personally, storming onto the stage and swinging at Rock in response. Following the incident, Smith shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” which immediately went viral. Smith publicly apologized for the incident saying that “I am a work in progress.”

During the set, Rock said, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock continued the sketch about cancel culture declaring, “I’m not a victim,” adding, “Yeah, that shit hurt…But I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Saturday’s stand-up show also included a surprise opening performance from controversial comedian Dave Chappelle.

In May, Chappelle was attacked during his show at the Hollywood Bowl by a man who charged the stage and tackled him in the midst of his set. The man was apprehended by security staff during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

In response to Chappelle being tackled, Rock made light of his own incident joking, “Was that Will Smith?”

On Saturday, Hart presented Rock with a live goat on stage, a gift symbolizing that Rock is the “Greatest of all Time” in his eyes.

According to Hart, the gag did not turn out as planned. He told Jimmy Fallon that he assumed the goat was “gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,” butt instead “he destroyed Chris’ shoes. He had on some white moon boots, and that goat got him.”

On Instagram, Hart posted photos from the show adding that it will be remembered as a highlight of his career.

