Chris Rock revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The comedian announced the news in a Sunday tweet, also using the opportunity to urge everyone to get the coronavirus vaccine:

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

While the comedian did not offer up any additional information, he told Jimmy Fallon in a May 2021 episode of the Tonight Show that he received the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock joked. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy.'”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breakthrough cases of the coronavirus are “expected,” as “no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness.”

Despite the breakthrough cases, the CDC further clarifies that the risk of “infection, hospitalization, and death” is much lower in vaccinated people than in unvaccinated.

According to a CDC study, which collected data up until August 21, those who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus are 11 times for likely to die from the virus, and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Rock has been a vocal presence throughout the coronavirus pandemic, appearing during one of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefings to encourage mask-wearing and testing.

