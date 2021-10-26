Chrissy Teigen Reveals She is 100 Days Sober While Reflecting on Cyberbully Scandal

Chrissy Teigen has sat down for her first television interview since she was accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden and other public figures.

Teigen joined Hoda Kotb on The Today Show Tuesday and revealed that she is 100 days sober while reflecting on the scandal and how it’s ultimately helped her grow.

“I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited,” Teigen told Kotb. “I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully, they’ve seen me be better.”

Teigen made the revelation while discussing how the scandal and accusations have changed her, admitting that she’s somewhat “glad it happened,” as it “made me a stronger person, a better person.”

“I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down,” she added. “For me it was a big moment of, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.’

While this is the first time Teigen addresses the scandal on air, she had previously apologized for her past actions, calling herself a “troll” and admitting that she use to masquerade her “meanness” as a “kind of casual, edgy humor.”

The model and cookbook author went on to share that she was inspired to change so that she can set a better example for her children.

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” she said. “I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that. The hardest part for me was realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people.”

Watch above, via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com