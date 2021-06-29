Christina Aguilera Defends Britney Spears in Heartfelt Twitter Thread: ‘She Deserves All of the Freedom Possible’

Christina Aguilera penned a heartfelt Twitter thread showing her full support for former castmate Britney Spears following the bombshell testimony she gave in court last week.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera posted to Twitter Monday, with a photo of her and Spears as children. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Aguilera and Spears both shot to stardom following their time together as Mouseketeers on The Mickey Mouse Club from 1993-1994. While the popstars were once close, Aguilera clarified that she is no longer “behind the closed doors,” yet still finds the conservatorship “unacceptable.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship, led by her father Jamie Spears, since 2008. Last week, the superstar directly addressed the court via virtual hearing, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and pleading for her life back.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” Aguilera wrote on Twitter following the hearing. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Aguilera went on to address allegations that Spears has been forced to wear an IUD despite wanting to have children, which Spears revealed before sharing that she has also been forced to take lithium — often used to treat bipolar disorder.

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness,” wrote Aguilera, later saying that Spears has “worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most.”

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” she wrote, adding, “I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”

“My heart goes out to Britney,” concluded Aguilera. “She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

